AB de Villiers smacks 37-ball century; South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

Sharjah:

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers stole the show in the World Championship of Legends clash against Australia. Chasing 210 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, the Proteas lost the wicket of Faf du Plessis early, but once AB de Villiers entered, things changed rapidly. The veteran played some blistering cricket in the middle, eventually smashing a 37-ball century.

During his stay at the crease, de Villiers hit six boundaries and 11 maximums as South Africa managed to chase the total down in 15.4 overs. Opener Richard Levi supported de Villiers well in the middle, scoring 62 runs off 29 balls. Towards the fag end, JP Duminy added 27 runs, while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 111 runs off 40 balls.

David Warner, D’Arcy Short impress for Australia

Australia had a fantastic outing in the first innings. Veteran opener David Warner, who is still very active in franchise cricket, scored 48 runs off 37 balls. Later, at number three, D’Arcy Short played a sensational knock of 66 runs off 25 balls. Courtesy of his incredible showing, Australia Champions managed to cross the 200-run mark. Joe Burns and Jonathan Wells added to the cameo in the end, which helped the Kangaroos post a defendable total on the board.

However, the bowling plans went over the top as de Villiers produced a ruthless show. Kane Richardson handed South Afrca a good start in the middle, but nothing really worked in the middle overs as South Africa win in absolute ease.

With the win, South Africa moved to the top of the points table. They have won both their matches so far in the tournament. Engand Champions are second, having won two out of three. India, in the meantime, lost to England, but defeated the Australian unit.

Australia Champions (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Usman Khawaja, D Arcy Short, Joe Burns, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Jonathan Wells, Ben Laughlin, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus, Fawad Ahmed

South Africa Champions (Playing XI): Richard Levi, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso

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