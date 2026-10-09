Abhishek Sharma sets new six-hitting record in second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi

Ranchi:

Star opener Abhishek Sharma failed to live up to his potential in the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi, but his 20-run knock off 12 balls was enough for him to add another record to his name. During his stay at the crease, the southpaw hit two boundaries and a six and with that, the 26-year-old broke Paul Stirling and Evin Lewis' joint record for most sixes in the first over of T20Is among full-member nations.

Stirling and Lewis held the record with 13 maximums to their names and Abhishek now stands with 14 to his name.

Most Sixes in 1st Over of T20Is (full-member nations)

Player Sixes Abhishek Sharma 14 Paul Stirling 13 Evin Lewis 13 Rohit Sharma 12 Martin Guptill 12

India post 249 runs in the first innings

Sanju Samson stole the show in Ranchi. The keeper-batter launched a scathing attack, scoring 82 runs off 41 balls. Despite losing his opening partner early, the Kerala batter didn’t change his game plan. He pushed West Indies out of the competition in the middle overs, hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

Ishan Kishan played the perfect role of a second fiddle, adding 43 runs off 22 balls. The duo stitched a partnership of 97 runs in the middle and that set the tone for the middle order batters to come and take over the business. Shivam Dube was the only batter to struggle for a while, as the all-rounder made only seven runs off 12 balls.

Towards the fag end of the match, Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer rose to the occasion, adding a partnership of 83 runs. Tilak, who also completed 5,000 T20 runs in the match, made an unbeaten 48 runs off 18 balls, while Shreyas scored 40 off 18. Courtesy of their ferocious knocks, India managed to post 249 runs on the board in the first innings.

For West Indies, Roston Chase put up a good show with the ball, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. He had very little support from the other end as India enjoyed a dominant show in the middle.

Meanwhile, when it came to the chase, Mayank Yadav claimed two wickets in the opening over itself. He picked up the wickets of Kamil Pooran and Shinron Hetmyer in back-to-back balls and that immediately put the visitors on the back foot.

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Sanju Samson equals Yuvraj Singh's tally, smashes 82 runs to propel India to a huge total against WI