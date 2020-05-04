'That was expensive!': Gambhir, Lee hilariously recall Shane Watson-elbow incident from 2008

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian opener Gautam Gambhir elbowed Shane Watson during the Delhi Test in 2008 which resulted in a one-match ban for him.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the current and former cricketers are taking it to social media to talk about their life in the game and beyond. Most former cricketers are also the part of Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', where they recall moments from their playing careers.

In one such conversation, former Australian speedster Brett Lee remembered the moment when Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian batsman elbowed Shane Watson while taking a run during the Delhi Test in 2008.

"I still remember, it was very funny -- not funny at the time, the little incident between me, Shane Watson staring at GG (Gambhir), throwing the ball at him. And then a little elbow came at Watson! That was hilarious!" Lee recalled.

Gambhir hilariously said that it was a very expensive act, prompting Lee to laugh out loud.

"That was very expensive as well, Binga!" said Gambhir. The Indian opener was handed a one-match ban following the incident.

The former Indian opener also said that his fights with other players often landed him in trouble.

"Everything I've done has been very very expensive. Either my 50% match fees have been cut or I've been banned!" said Gambhir.

Last week, Gautam Gambhir was asked to name India's all-time Test XI on Sports Tak. While the former Indian batsman named both, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the side, he chose Anil Kumble to lead the team. While Sehwag and Gavaskar open for his team, Tendulkar, Dravid were also the part of his batting lineup.

Kapil Dev was the sole all-rounder in the side, while Harbhajan, Zaheer and Srinath completed the bowling lineup.

