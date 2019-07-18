Thursday, July 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Eoin Morgan thanks fan who named newborn child after him

Eoin Morgan thanks fan who named newborn child after him

A new chapter was scripted in cricket history as Eoin Morgan became the only England captain to lift the ODI World Cup for England. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2019 18:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Eoin Morgan thanks fan who named newborn child after him

Winning the World Cup means a lot for England as a dedicated fan, James, has named his newborn child after the England skipper, Eoin Morgan. The World Cup-winning captain then thanked James and congratulated him. 

"@Eoin16 please meet Henry Eoin Morgan-Bridgland, born today at 11 am. Just to ensure Sunday’s events are remembered even more often!"

The England skipper replied back to the adorable post. 

A new chapter was scripted in world cup history as Eoin Morgan became the only England captain to lift the ODI World Cup for England. The hosts defeated New Zealand under extraordinary circumstances on the basis of boundary countback as the two teams could not be separated in the 50-over match and the subsequent super over. 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNarendra Hirwani to work with Indian women's team as spin consultant Next StoryWATCH: Dhawan picks up bat for first time for 'Bottle Cap Challenge' post WC injury  