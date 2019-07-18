Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan thanks fan who named newborn child after him

Winning the World Cup means a lot for England as a dedicated fan, James, has named his newborn child after the England skipper, Eoin Morgan. The World Cup-winning captain then thanked James and congratulated him.

"@Eoin16 please meet Henry Eoin Morgan-Bridgland, born today at 11 am. Just to ensure Sunday’s events are remembered even more often!"

@Eoin16 please meet Henry Eoin Morgan-Bridgland, born today at 11am. Just to ensure Sunday’s events are remembered even more often! pic.twitter.com/F9yy7FScXo — James (@BridglandJames) July 17, 2019

The England skipper replied back to the adorable post.

Thats very cool. Congratulations 👍🏻 https://t.co/HWF5TLvnC5 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 18, 2019

A new chapter was scripted in world cup history as Eoin Morgan became the only England captain to lift the ODI World Cup for England. The hosts defeated New Zealand under extraordinary circumstances on the basis of boundary countback as the two teams could not be separated in the 50-over match and the subsequent super over.