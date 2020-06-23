England's 30-member squad to be tested again for COVID-19 before training camp at Ageas Bowl

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England Test squad

England's 30-member squad on Tuesday will undergo second round of COVID-19 testing following their arrival at the Ageas Bowl for the training camp starting Thursday.

The preparatory camp is being held ahead of England's three-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 8, which will also mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Daily Mail, all 30 players had tested negative in the first round of tests but will have to isolate themselves till the results of second round of tests are out.

Following the training camp, the players will also take part in a thee-day practice match starting July 1. After this, the squad will be shortened to a team of 20 for the much-anticipated Test series.

West Indies had famously beaten England during the previous series between the two sides that was played in the Carribbean islands. A draw in the series would be enough for them to retain the Wisden trophy.

England's training group: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

