Michael Holding criticises umpiring, DRS technology after Windies lose three quick wickets in 2nd Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Holding

Former West Indies cricketer and legend of the game, Michael Holding, on Monday slammed poor umpiring and the use of technology as part of the Decision Review System (DRS) after Windies lost three quick wickets in the fourth innings of the second Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The first dismissal was that of opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who was given out lbw by the on-field umpire, but the decision was upheld on review by the third umpire. HawkEye revealed that the ball would have clipped the off stump.

“They haven’t really had the breaks today. Part of it is their fault, but I’m going to have a little moan here about two of the dismissals,” said Holding during his commentary on Sky Sports. “You know I’ve been talking about how it’s so important that the first decision on the field is correct. That’s so that whenever you have a referral it’s all about umpire’s call. Everybody has heard me saying it for years.

“Benefit of the doubt should go to the batsman. Umpire’s call, there has to be some doubt where the umpire is confirmed, so say not out and then let the technology prove you wrong. We didn’t see that this time around with Brathwaite. I think that should have been not out and stayed not out. There has to be doubt if the ball is clipping the bails.”

The second dismissal was that of another opener John Campbell, who nicked one back off Stuart Broad. The on-field decision was not out, neither was there any appeal from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. But convinced of what turned out to be the finest of edge, captain Joe Root opted for the review.

Holding, recalling a delivery to England batsman Ollie Pope earlier in game, said that the third umpire had dismissed any chance of an inside edge on an lbw review but the UtraEdge showed a spike.

“Yeah, [there was a nick] according to UltraEdge,” Holding said. “There was a referral when England were batting when the third umpire said ‘Well we can see there’s no bat involved but let’s have a look at UltraEdge anyway.’ And what did UltraEdge show? That he got a nick on the ball. That thing records sound. Who knows where the sound is coming from?”

Talking about the game, West Indies have been set a target of 312 by England after a fiery half-century knock from Ben Stokes. The visitors will be looking to deny victory to the hosts in abid to retain the Wisden Trophy. They had earlier won the opener on Soythampton last week with a four-wicket win.

