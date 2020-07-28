ENG v WI| Kraigg Brathwaite becomes 500th Test wicket of both James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES As Stuart Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for his 500th wicket in Test cricket, the Windies batsman made a rare, unwanted record.

England's Stuart Broad became the only seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets. He achieved the feat during the ongoing third and final Test match against West Indies in Manchester.

Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for his 500th wicket in Test cricket. While Broad registered his name in the record books, Brathwaite also made a rather unwanted and rare record.

The Windies batsman has now become the 500th dismissal of both -- Broad and James Anderson. Interestingly, the two are the only English cricketers to have taken 500 or more wickets in Test matches.

Anderson reached the figure in September 2017, when he dismissed Brathwaite during the Lord's Test.

The duo features in the seven-men list who have taken at least 500 wickets in Tests. While Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) features at the top of the list, Shane Warne (709) and Anil Kumble (619) follows him at second and third respectively.

Anderson is also the highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket. He eclipsed Australia's Glenn McGrath (563 wickets) to the record during the 2018 Test series against India.

Earlier, Broad's impressive performance with both and ball but England in command in the deciding Test against West Indies. The three-match series is currently level at 1-1, and unless rain forces no result, the hosts look set to lift the final edition of the Wisden Trophy.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage