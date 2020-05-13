Don't think Virat Kohli would hand it over: Nasser Hussain believes split-captaincy 'difficult' in India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Don't think Virat would hand it over: Nasser Hussain believes split-captaincy 'difficult' in India

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that it will be difficult for Team India to take-up the split-captaincy. Hussain said that skipper Virat Kohli is such a 'such an imposing character' that it would be difficult for him to hand over anything.

There have been talks around split-captaincy in the Indian camp since last year, with some want Rohit Sharma to be named the captain in the T20I format.

"It depends on the character, Virat (Kohli) is such an imposing character, all-encompassing, it would be difficult for him to hand over, he wouldn't want to hand anything over," Nasser Hussain told Cricbuzz.

England have adopted that split captaincy pattern from past few years with Eoin Morgan as a leader in the limited-overs squad and Joe Root in Tests. Hussain stated that both Root and Morgan are likeable laidback characters.

"Whereas with England, we have Morgan and Root, two likeable, laidback (characters). I think more importantly it would be about coaching, Coaches have so much to do, whether you should have a split coach, they have so much on their plate.

Hussain said split coaching needs to be adopted in cricket with coaches having so much on their plate in all three formats.

"Just to give you a fresh perspective like Trevor Bayliss for example: he cracked white ball for England, we didn't really crack Test match cricket. So maybe two different coaches would be the right way to go."

Rohit Sharma has been rated as an excellent tactician in the T20 format as he has led Mumbai Indians to record four titles in Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli as captain hasn't won a single trophy in IPL.

