David Warner makes fantastic return to form, becomes first Australian to score century in 2019 World Cup

Image Source : AP Warner formed a remarkable opening partnership with skipper Aaron Finch, and continued on his brilliant innings after his departure.

David Warner finally announced his return to the side in grand fashion against Pakistan in World Cup 2019, as the left-handed batsman became the first Australian to score a century in this edition of the tournament.

Warner took 102 balls to reach his 15th ODI century - his first in limited-overs since his return after the ban.

The batsman returned to the Australian side after a highly impressive IPL campaign, where he finished as the tournament's top scorer with 692 runs in 12 games. However, it took time for Warner to reach his aggressive-best in the Aussie colours.

The batsman scored two fifties in three games in the current campaign before the game against Pakistan. However, both of his half-centuries were the slowest in his one-day international career.

Against India, he played 48-dot balls in a 352-run chase, which drew significant criticism from fans and pundits alike.

However, he quashed all the doubts over his batting with a brilliant hundred against Pakistan, which included 11 fours and a six.

Warner began his innings in explosive fashion, as he built a 146-run partnership with Aaron Finch. Australia lost Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in quick successions, which forced Warner to go on the defensive.

This was his 3rd ODI century against Pakistan.