Dale Steyn calls Sachin Tendulkar 'a wall', names Rahul Dravid in best batsmen he played against

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dale Steyn named five best batters he played against in his illustrious career.

South Africa's premier fast bowler Dale Steyn conducted a Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Sunday. As cricket has come to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow cricketers and fans.

One of the fans asked Steyn to name the best batters he bowled to during his illustrious career.

"They all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good!" he said.

Faaak bud they all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good! https://t.co/oJbOitUDd0 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2020

The South African pacer announced his retirement from the longest format of the game last year. He continues to remain available for the national team in both - ODIs and T20Is.

The fast bowler, widely regarded as one of the best pacers in modern-day cricket, took 439 wickets in 93 Tests. He is also the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the longest format - a record he claimed after he went past former captain Shaun Pollock.

He last appeared for South Africa in February earlier this year during the T20I series against Australia.

