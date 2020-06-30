Image Source : GETTY IMAGES COVID-19: Three-match ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe postponed indefinitely

The three-match ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played Down Under in August, has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

The three ODIs were scheduled to take place on August 9, 12 and 15.

In a statement, CA said: "The boards of both cricket bodies have come to the mutual conclusion due to a combination of factors including: the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers."

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and ZC agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," Interim Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, said.

"We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule," he added.

The last time Australia hosted Zimbabwe for a bilateral series was in 2003-04 when the two teams participated in a two-Test series which was then followed by a tri-series involving India as the third team.

Acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, said: "We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option. We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible."

For Zimbabwe, this is the second high-profile assignment which they have lost due to the ongoing health crisis having already seen the India series getting postponed.

