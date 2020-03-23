COVID-19 insurance cover for Bengal cricketers and match officials

Image Source : CAB CAB medical committee chairman Pradip Dey and medical committee member Santanu Mitra had met representatives of SBI General Insurance Company earlier in the week to ensure insurance policies are obtained.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has ensured insurance cover for its club cricketers and match officials amid the coronavirus crisis.

The CAB is closed till the end of the week after the West Bengal government on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown of Kolkata amid the coronavirus pandemic. The association was supposed to be closed till March 21 initially.

CAB medical committee chairman Pradip Dey and medical committee member Santanu Mitra had met representatives of SBI General Insurance Company earlier in the week to ensure insurance policies are obtained by the association to cover COVID 19.

As a follow up to the meeting, in a Coverage Confirmation for COVID 19 Virus addressed to Avishek Dalmiya, president of CAB, State Bank of India General Insurance stated: "This is to assure you that all the group policies on behalf of your esteemed organization covering cricketers, umpires, Scorers, etc are being covered from COVID 19 Virus (CORONA VIRUS).

SBI has further added: "We have instructed our TPA's (Third Party Administrators) to report cases of COVID 19 and no claims should be rejected. We shall be shall be reviewing each case by merits and any claims pertaining to COVID 19 will not be rejected."

"We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses arising out of COVID -19 for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments.

It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal Senior Men's Team. Therefore, there is no reason for them to panic. However, it is always advisable to take adequate preventive measures to stop spreading of the virus as per Guidelines of Government. Wishing our players and match officials safe times ahead," said Avishek.