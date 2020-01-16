Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Indian cricket's 87-year-old 'superfan' Charulata Patel passes away

Indian cricket's 87-year-old 'superfan' Charulata Patel passes away

Charulata Patel had been in attendance on regular basis in cricket matches in England, and was seen in India's games during the 2019 World Cup.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2020 11:48 IST
charulata patel, team india, team india superfan, charulata patel death
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Charulata Patel had been in attendance on regular basis in cricket matches in England, and was seen in India's games during the 2019 World Cup.

Team India's 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel passed away on January 13. She caught the attention of Indian fans during the 2019 World Cup, when the side took on Bangladesh in a group game. Indian cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma took time out to meet Mrs. Patel after the game.

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce the news of her passing. "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."

Mrs. Patel's official Instagram profile posted a commemoratory message on Wednesday. "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm," the post read.

"She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention.

"A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer."

She was also present in India's final group game of the World Cup against Sri Lanka after Virat Kohli promised her match-tickets - a gesture hailed by fans and former cricketers alike. 

'The Bharat Army', a famous group of Indian cricket fans, posted a video of Mrs. Patel during the World Cup to remember her. "RIP to one of Team India’s biggest fans Charulata Patel. We will forever support your beloved #TeamIndia with as much pride and passion as you did."

She was also present at Lord's when India lifted their first-ever World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News