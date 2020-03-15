'He's the only player capable of it': Brad Hogg names one player who can score T20 double-hundred

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian leg spinner Brad Hogg has named one player who can score a double-century in the shortest format of the game.

The dynamic nature of the shortest format of cricket allows players to achieve new highs with every passing game. However, one record which remains untouched so far in T20s is a double-hundred.

West Indies' Chris Gayle came close to reaching the mark in IPL 2013, when he remained unbeaten on 175 against Pune Warriors India as he appeared for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In international T20s, Aaron Finch currently holds the record for the highest individual score (172 against Zimbabwe in 2018).

Hogg, however, has named one cricketer who can reach the magical 200-run mark in T20s - Rohit Sharma. Rohit currently holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs (264 against Sri Lanka).

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Hogg said that the Indian opener is the 'only player capable' to hit a double century in T20s.

"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," wrote Hogg.

Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground. https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

This is not the first time when Rohit has been backed to break individual world records. Earlier, Australian opener David Warner had also said that Rohit Sharma could go past the highest individual score in Test cricket -- a record held by Brian Lara (400*, against England).

"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've (Australia) got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it," Warner told 'Fox Sports'.

"At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes.

"I think, one day, if I've to name a player (to break Lara's record), I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely."