Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Brad Hogg picks the better white-ball batsman

Brad Hogg picks Virat Kohli over Rohit Sharma as better white-ball batsman

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma are two of the best batsmen in white-ball cricket at the moment in world cricket. The destructive batting duo has also been dominating the ODIs rankings as currently, Kohli is at the top spot while Rohit is just behind at 2nd.

Both the cricketers have won India several matches single-handedly with their supreme batting abilities. Kohli is considered as a technically sounded batsman while Rohit is called natural with his batting. Kohli has slammed 43 centuries in ODI cricket and he is just 7 short to break the most hundreds record of great Sachin Tendulkar - 49 in ODIs.

Rohit is fourth on the list with 29 tons in ODI cricket. However, Rohit has hit the most number of centuries in T20I cricket - 4, while has still scored any three-digit score in the shortest format of the game at international level.

Recently, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg picked his choice amongst the two in the white-ball cricket. Hogg on his Youtube show was asked to name the better batsman between Kohli and Rohit in the white-ball cricket.

“Well, Virat Kohli, because he’s more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers,” Hogg replied.

The chinaman also pointed out the comparisons between the two players is not fair as both have different roles to play for their team.

“But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles. Rohit’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat’s role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end, so they complement each other,” he said.

