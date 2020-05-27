Bowlers will find it more difficult to get back to rhythm, feels Brett Lee

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brett Lee

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee believes once cricket resumes post the COVID-19 lockdown, it will be a bit more difficult for the bowlers to find their rythym as compared to batsmen.

All cricketing activities have remained suspended since mid-March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 3.5 lakh lives across the globe.

"I think it's hard on both batsmen and bowlers. Probably, it takes a bit longer for a bowler to try to find that form, because its normally a six to eight week period where you get upto full pace again," Lee said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

"Playing one day cricket or Test cricket, a good eight weeks of leading and bowling at full pace to get into that match fitness. So, it will be a bit tougher for the bowlers," he added.

In England and West Indies, cricketers have started training in small groups as they gear up to face each other in the Test series likely to be played towards June end or July. Following that series, England are slated to face Pakistan in three Tests and as many T20Is.

Cricket, once resumes, will see new guidelines in place as put forward by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to stop the transmission of the virus. Among those, the most important one is the ban on usage of saliva for shining the ball. Also, in all likelihood, matches will be played behind closed doors with no presence of spectators inside the stadiums.

