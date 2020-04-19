Best feeling so far: Shreyas Iyer on maiden ODI hundred in Hamilton

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Shreyas Iyer

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on Sunday recalled his maiden ODI century scored against New Zealand earlier this year in Hamilton during the three-match series. Unfortunately, India lost the game by four wickets and the series. Iyer recalled the immense pressure he was in when batting at 99 and described it as the worst feeling in the world.

"Best feeling so far. When I was on 99, I was thinking about lot of things. I think about getting that 1 run (when I am on 99). I know how it feels to get out on 99. It is the worst feeling in the world," said Iyer in an Instagram Live chat session.

He also talked about his Delhi Capitals and how he fel when he was named the captain of the franchise.

"It was an amazing feeling. It was my dream to captain an IPL team. Delhi were not going through an amazing phase at that time. But I am grateful to the franchise as they thought I could lead the side."

Iyer also revealed that his teammates keep sending funny videos on the Indian team WhatsApp group now that there is no match to look forward to in the near future.

"We do have a WhatsApp group and since we have no matches right now we keep sending funny videos," said Iyer, an AB de Villiers fan.

"I do a lot of shadow practice. I imagine the bowler is running towards me and play 50-60 balls like that. My father also bowls to me in this short area (at home). He has been doing that since my childhood."

With gyms closed during the nationwide lockdown, athletes are embracing unique ways and means to stay fit. As far as Iyer is concerned, the India middle-order batsman is using his kit bag to do the lifting.

"I use kitbags for lifting. Then I have a rod in my kitchen (which also helps). I visit the Nike fitness app as well which helps me with fitness," Iyer said in an Instagram Live chat session.

"My diet has been really good over the years. My mom is an amazing cook -- so it is tough to resist what she cooks. But I do keep a check on my diet and I eat healthy," said the 25-year old.

