Why did Ben Stokes bend his middle finger during celebrations after England's win? Here's the reason

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES English all-rounder Ben Stokes bent his middle-finger during the celebrations after side's victory over South Africa.

Ben Stokes was the game-changer in the final session of the final day of the second Test against South Africa, as his three wickets led England to a memorable victory at Newlands. The English all-rounder removed Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje on two consecutive deliveries, before dismissing Vernon Philander for the final wicket.

England clinched a 189-run victory to level the four-match series 1-1, with two Test still to be played. With the win, England have moved to third position in the World Test Championship table, with 86 points.

After the match, Stokes was seen celebrating with his middle finger bent, so the tip of the finger couldn't be seen. This gesture was a tribute to his father, who is currently struggling with illness. Gerard Stokes was admitted to intensive care two days before Christmas, but has since been in stable condition.

The reason behind the finger celebration dates back to 1980s, when Stokes Sr., a professional rugby player during the days, faced numerous dislocations to his middle-finger. 'Ged' Stokes was advised operation and time out of the game, but he opted to get his finger amputated to continue his rugby league career.

Stokes' celebration, hence, is a tribute to his father. He also spoke about him after the game.

"This year can only really go downhill from here after that,” said Stokes. “I’ve had a few knee issues and stuff like that, but this game here I’ve got the three lions on my chest which is such a proud thing to be standing on a field doing.

“But I always had my dad in the back of my mind and that took any injury worries or niggles out of my head. I was thinking that he came out here to watch me and unfortunately he’s not been able to, so there was a lot more in my efforts this game, doing it for him. I haven’t managed to speak to him yet but hopefully I’ve made him proud. I had a text off Mum but I haven’t read it yet.”