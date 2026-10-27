Shreyas Iyer hails India's opening stand as Abhishek Sharma blows away New Zealand to clinch T20I series

The Indian team registered a brilliant victory against New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between the two sides. The teams met at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27, and the Men in Blue registered a six-wicket victory in the clash and clinched the five-game series as well.

It is worth noting that New Zealand came in to bat first after losing the toss. The knocks of Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs helped the Black Caps post a total of 198 runs in the first innings of the game. Chasing down the target, the performances of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stood out.

While Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs in 19 deliveries, Abhishek Sharma scored 113 runs in 38 deliveries as India chased down the target in 13.2 overs and won the game by six wickets. After the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the clash.

“Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played strokes. Also, when Sanju and I went to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling. [Does this batting performance top the list] Honestly speaking, getting 100 in 5 overs, I've never seen that before, especially at the international level. And definitely tops it,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Abhishek opened up on giving his players the freedom to play

Furthermore, with the victory secured, Iyer also talked about how important it is to let the players play in their natural way and give them the freedom to let them play their game and not interrupt their plans, which helped the Indian team register a stellar win in the clash.

“I think it's essential, especially coming overseas. You know the conditions are going to be different, and you'll be challenged with a lot of different deliveries. And just to overcome this by such phenomenal performance, credit where it's due, the way they played today, it was exceptional,” Iyer added.

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