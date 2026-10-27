Jailer 2 continues its box-office run as Udta Teer, Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli record Tuesday drops

The film Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office, and its strong earnings continue. Meanwhile, Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has also begun to make an impact. How have the other films currently running in cinemas performed? Let’s take a look at the figures.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to make waves, not just in India but across the globe. Other films currently running in cinemas include Udta Teer, Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar. How have they performed today, Tuesday? Let’s examine the figures.

Jailer 2 at the box office: day 13

Tuesday marks 13 days since the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15. Following a strong performance over the weekend, the film saw a dip in earnings on Monday.

On its 12th day, the film earned Rs 9.45 crore. On its 13th day, Tuesday, the collection stands at Rs 5.76 crore.

What is Jailer 2's worldwide collection?

The total net collection of Jailer 2 has reached Rs 413.91 crore. Its global run also remains strong, with the film entering the Rs 700 crore worldwide club. Its total worldwide collection has now reached Rs 733.35 crore.

How much has Udta Teer earned?

It has been five days since the release of Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, its fifth day, the collection stands at Rs 2.26 crore. With this, the film’s total net collection has reached Rs 25.06 crore.

Box office: Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar performed well over the weekend. However, its earnings declined on Monday. On its 11th day, the film collected Rs 45 lakh, while on Tuesday, it earned Rs 38 lakh. Its total net collection now stands at Rs 20.93 crore.

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, is also running in cinemas. The film earned Rs 35 lakh on Monday, while Tuesday’s collection stands at Rs 30 lakh. Its total net collection has reached Rs 25.25 crore.

Ranabaali slows down

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is witnessing a sharp weekday slowdown at the box office. On Tuesday, October 27, its 12th day in theatres, the film had collected around Rs 0.43 crore net in India by early afternoon, taking its domestic net total to approximately Rs 54.68 crore.

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