Albie Morkel joins Chennai Super Kings as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2027

In a major development, five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings have come forward and announced that former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel will be joining their ranks as the assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings are going through a major shake-up in their coaching department. Notably, Zaheer Khan was recently appointed as the side’s head coach ahead of the new season, and alongside Morkel, Chennai Super Kings has also appointed Gareth Batty as an assistant coach as well.

Notably, Morkel has been closely associated with Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural edition of the IPL. He represented the franchise from 2008 to 2013, playing 92 matches for the side and winning two IPL titles in 2011 and 2013 as well.

He was elevated to the role of head coach of Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 in July 2026. It could be interesting to see what impact he can have on Chennai ahead of the new season of the tournament.

“I share a special bond with the Super Kings family. The sound of the fans and the whistles at Chepauk is something that has reverberated in my ears since my playing days. I have special memories at Chennai Super Kings, both on and off the field. I am excited to share my knowledge and experience with the youngsters in the team,” Albie Morkel said in a statement shared by CSK.

Mohit Sharma named CSK’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027

Former India cricketer Mohit Sharma has been named as the new bowling coach of CSK ahead of IPL 2027 as well. It is worth noting that the new coaching group’s first assignment would be to finalise the side’s squad retention list ahead of the IPL auction.

"It is an absolute pleasure to return to the franchise I once represented, and it feels like coming back home. I started my IPL career with CSK and it acted as the catalyst that propelled me into the national circuit. I have some wonderful memories with the Super Kings, especially winning the Purple Cap award and the 2014 CLT20 title. I look forward to sharing my inputs and work alongside Head Coach Zaheer Khan,” Mohit Sharma said.

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