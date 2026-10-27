Jess Jonassen ruled out of WBBL due to hip injury

In a major blow, star Brisbane Heat cricketer Jess Jonassen has been ruled out of the entirety of the upcoming WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) season due to a hip complaint. It is worth noting that Jonassen has been struggling with her hip for quite some time, and the advice that she has been given is to miss the upcoming WBBL season, where she had hoped to play some good cricket.

It is interesting to note that Brisbane Heat women are not negotiating to bring in a replacement; the announcement of the new player is expected to happen before the opening game of the season on October 28th.

Notably, Jess Jonassen is the second most capped player in WBBL history. She last played a game for Queensland in the WNCL, with their next game slated to be held on January 4. Queensland's next game is expected to clash with the WPL (Women’s Premier League), where Jess Jonassen could be a key player.

"Last year I was managing a shoulder injury and tried to play through until it got too much for me and was having an effect on both my own and the team's performances, as well as my mental health. We considered whether playing through injury was available again, but the advice was to have this period of recovery now, so I can be available of the rest of the season,” Jonassen was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Mark Sorell opened up on Jonassen’s absence

After the announcement of Jonassen missing the upcoming WBBL season was made official, Brisbane Heat head coach Mark Sorell took centre stage and talked about how big of a miss she would end up being for Brisbane Heat women ahead of the season.

"We're obviously pretty devastated for JJ, She has a good attitude to these sorts of things and naturally we'll wrap our arms around her this week as we get ready to play. We'll lean into her experience around the group while she recovers and it will be a good chance for us to work with her around our match day planning,” Sorrel said.

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