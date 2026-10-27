Abhishek Sharma's magnificent ton leads India to a win in Wellington, clinch T20I series with six-wicket win

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington for the clash on October 27th, and the game began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a subpar start as Tim Seifert departed early on a score of two runs. Finn Allen played a good knock after the early wicket as he amassed 40 runs to his name in 25 deliveries. Furthermore, Daryl Mitchell continued his brilliant run of form and scored 89* runs off 52 deliveries, leading the charge for the Black Caps in the first innings.

In-form Glenn Phillips failed to go big as he was sent packing on a score of 17 runs. Furthermore, Bevon Jacobs scored 39* runs off 23 deliveries as New Zealand posted a total of 198 runs in the first innings of the game. As for the Indian team, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the highest wicket takers with one wicket each to their names.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi led the charge for India

Coming out to chase down a target of 199 runs, the Indian team sent out the duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma to open the innings for the Men in Blue. The two openers put forth a magnificent performance in the early stages of the run chase, completing 100 runs in just 5 overs, breaking several records in the process.

It is worth noting that Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs to his name in 19 deliveries, with Abhishek Sharma scoring a magnificent century, amassing 113 runs in 38 deliveries. The Men in Blue dominated the game, achieving the victory by six wickets and clinching the series as well, as this was their third straight win in the series.

Both sides will now prepare for the fourth T20I of the series. The teams will meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash in October 30th, and both sides will hope for another good showing in the clash.

Also Read:

Jess Jonassen ruled out of WBBL due to hip injury