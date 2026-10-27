Team India achieves massive feat with blazing start to the run chase in Wellington in third T20I

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27th, and the game saw India come in to bowl first and concede a total of 198 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that stood out for the Men in Blue. The two batters came out with all guns blazing and attacked New Zealand’s batting attack right from the get-go, playing some brilliant cricket.

It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century in just 15 deliveries, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi putting forth a brilliant showing, scoring 45 runs in 19 deliveries, propelling the Indian team to an excellent start to the run chase.

It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue completed 100 runs in just 5 overs as well, breaking the record. The Indian team broke the record of Romania, who had achieved the feat against Serbia, scoring 100 runs in 5.2 overs back in 2021.

Fastest team 100s in T20Is

5 overs - IND vs NZ, Wellington, 2026

5.2 overs - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021

5.3 overs - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

5.3 overs - AUS vs SCOT, Edinburgh, 2024

5.5 overs - ZIM vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024

5.5 overs - ENG vs SA, Old Trafford, 2025

Team India continues to smash records

The powerplay went smoothly for the Indian team. The duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma dominated the Black Caps throughout the powerplay, scoring 118 runs in the first six overs, the side once again broke Romania’s score, where the side amassed 116 runs in six overs against Serbia back in 2021.

100-plus totals Overs 1-6 in Men’s T20Is

118/0 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

116/0 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 (5.4 overs)

113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024

103/1 - Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024

102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023

100/0 - England vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025

100/0 - India vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

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