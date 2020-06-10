Image Source : GETTY IMAGES I am far behind: Babar Azam opens up on comparison with Virat Kohli

Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam opened up on his comparisons with India captain Virat Kohli. Babar, who has been performing consistently well in the past few years, often compared to Kohli. However, Babar feels he is far behind the Indian skipper and has a lot to achieve.

Babar and Kohli are the only two batsmen in ICC top 10 rankings of all three formats at the moment. Kohli holds the top spot in ODI rankings, 2nd in Tests and 10th in T20Is. Meanwhile, Babar is at the top of T20I rankings, while his consistent show in Test cricket lands him to the 5th spot. While in ODIs, he is behind Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the third spot. (Also Read | Babar and Kohli's commitment makes me believe they will break many world records: Akhtar)

Babar hailed Kohli as one of the players and said he will try to become a player like him and win matches for Pakistan.

"To me, Virat Kohli is one of the best players. I am far behind. I have a lot to achieve yet. I will try to become a player like him and win matches for Pakistan and create records," Babar told Cricbuzz in a chat with Harsha Bhogle.

The 25-year-old further claims that he wants to be in the list of top batsmen of the world and he tries to learn from watching the other batsmen play in different conditions.

"Yes, I do try and keep track of how the top players are performing. I used to try and watch them play. how they bat in different conditions, what their approach is. I always try to visualize what I would have done if I were to be in that situation against a particular bowler. I don't look to compare myself with great players. I only try to satisfy myself, my team and our supporters. I just want Pakistan to win. I generally don't get satisfied with my batting, I always try to improve. I, of course, want to be in the list of top-5 or top-4 batsmen in the world. How do I do that? By performing in different conditions. So that's always been my thinking. To improve," Babar said.

On his similarities with Kohli's cover drive and flick, Babar accepted that some of their shots do match. (Also Read | Can't compare myself to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in ODIs: Rahul Dravid)

"If you observe, Asian batsmen have similar technique and stroke play. There are some similarities between Virat and me. Some of our shots do match. So, I do try to do something different," he said.

The Pakistan captain also emphasized on fitness culture started by Virat Kohli in the cricketing world and said to be a top professional, you need to be disciplined.

"Absolutely, It is very important to stay fit. The better your fitness levels, the better you perform. I have control over my diet. I mostly eat grilled food. Well if you have to be a top professional, you need to be disciplined and have control over your diet," Babar said.

