Joe Root reveals reason behind accepting England's Test captaincy role again

London:

Joe Root has outlined his vision for England's Test team after returning as captain. He made it clear that the side will retain key elements of the aggressive approach, called Bazball, developed over the past few years rather than abandoning it entirely.

Notably, the 35-year-old has resumed the leadership role following Ben Stokes' retirement, with Stephen Fleming beginning his tenure as England's new Test coach. Root, who previously captained England from 2017 to 2022, will once again be seen as a full-time red-ball captain in the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan.

His return marks a second spell in charge after a first stint that ended during a difficult period for England. Root led the national side in a record 65 Test matches before stepping down in 2022 after a prolonged run of poor results, including only one victory in his final 17 Tests and a 4-0 Ashes defeat.

England won’t abandon Bazball, Root confirms

England adopted a far more attacking style under Brendon McCullum and Stokes and even though that gave them some success for a time, but the model didn’t work for a long period. That era has now ended with McCullum's departure and Stokes' retirement. However, Root said the team would continue to build on its strongest aspects rather than starting over.

“Since 2022 we've done some amazing things. We'll try to continue a lot of the good stuff we did over that period and not finding ourselves back to where we were before Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Ben [Stokes] took over, and evolving and tweaking things to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently,” Root said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Root also credited Fleming as a major influence behind his decision to accept the captaincy again. The former New Zealand captain recently left his position as Chennai Super Kings head coach to take charge of England's Test side.

“We've spoken briefly and if I'm being brutally honest he was a big reason why I wanted to do it. I'm very excited by the way he sees the game, where he sees us sit as a team and the work we have to do to get to where we want to get to. All of that got me very excited about taking this role on. Very much looking forward to working with him and he's obviously got a wealth of experience, done some amazing things in the game as a player and as a coach. I'm looking forward to the next little while and us trying to build something pretty special together,” Root said.

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