Central Zone announce squad for Duleep Trophy, IPL champion named captain, while Rinku named VC

New Delhi:

Central Zone have confirmed their squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar will lead the side as they seek to retain the domestic first-class title. Notably, the competition begins on August 23 in Bengaluru. Central Zone, however, have earned a direct qualification and received a first-round bye. They will directly play the semi-final.

They will face the winner of the first-round contest between East Zone and North East Zone. The Duleep Trophy will be played at the Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru, with the final scheduled to begin on September 6.

Meanwhile, the squad includes four players with international experience. Alongside Patidar, the team also has Rinku Singh, left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey and fast bowler Yash Thakur.

The spin department combines experience with emerging talent. Madhya Pradesh allrounder Saransh Jain, currently part of India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour, joins Dubey and Uttar Pradesh legspinner Zeeshan Ansari. Notably, Ansari returns to the red-ball setup after a five-year gap, having recently represented India A in Sri Lanka.

Ayush, Aman earn call-up

Central Zone have also rewarded several players for standout domestic performances. Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade earns selection after an impressive 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season in which he scored 760 runs across 11 innings at an average of 76. His performances also secured him an India A debut during the Sri Lanka tour. Chhattisgarh opener Ayush Pandey, another recent India A debutant from the same tour, has also been included.

The batting unit is further strengthened by Vidarbha's Yash Rathod, whose consistent returns over the past two seasons have earned him a place in the middle order alongside captain Patidar.

In the pace attack, Thakur will be supported by Vidarbha seamer Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh left-arm pacer Arshad Khan. Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal is expected to take the gloves, while Kunal Singh Rathore has been named as the reserve wicketkeeper.

Central Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

Rajat Patidar (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Saransh Jain, Aman Mokhade, Kunal Chandela, Zeeshan Ansari, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Rinku Singh (vc), Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathod (wk), Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute

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