Image Source : GETTY IMAGS Ashwin or Lyon?: Brad Hogg picks his choice for the better off-spinner in Test cricket

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg picked his choice between Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test cricket.

Lyon and Ashwin have been performing consistently well in the longest format of the game in the past decade. However, Hogg picked his fellow countrymen Lyon over Ashwin.

During a Question and Answer session on Twitter, a fan had asked Hogg who is the better off-spinner among Ashwin and Lyon in Test cricket.

The chinaman claimed that Lyon has pipped Ashwin over the last year, but he wants both of them to improve their game.

"I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.

I feel Lyon has has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime https://t.co/KusIOxpzw8 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2020

Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He achieved the feat on day three of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Australia spinner Lyon had also surpassed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game during the series.