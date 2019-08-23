Ashes | David Warner likens 'world-class' Jofra Archer to Dale Steyn

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner likens 'world-class' Jofra Archer to Dale Steyn

David Warner heaped praise on Jofra Archer after the Englishman ran riot on Thursday during day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds.

Archer bowled with menacing pace and bounce and returned with figures of 6/45 as Australia were bowled out for 179 in their first innings on a cloudy day.

This was only Archer's second game for England in red-ball cricket but he showed enough signs of being a threat to every batsman in his way. The 24-year-old also showed that he can adapt to situations and was a different bowler in Leeds. Unlike Lord's, where he was all about hostility, in Leeds, Archer focused on using the conditions to its fullest and it paid huge dividends.

And, Warner was mighty impressed with England's newest entrant in the Test arena.

"He's got pace and skill. I look at him like Dale Steyn, searching for swing and movement early on but then ramping up their speed later. That is world-class bowling and England have a great prospect," Warner said.

Following the World Cup triumph and a sensational debut in the most testing formats of the game, Archer himself has been mighty pleased with his performances.

"It's been really good so far, from the moment I've put the badge on. It's been my happiest days of cricket so far and hopefully plenty more ahead," Archer said.

Warner himself got some runs under his belt with sketchy but important 61 off 94 balls. Being asked to bat first, Australia lost Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja early but he and Marnus Labuschagne, who himself has been drafted into the side in place of the injured Steve Smith, took the visitors to 136/3 before Archer returned to send back the southpaw.

However, despite the score, Warner didn't look comfortable. Warner somehow survived, despite being worked over by Stuart Broad especially, and accelerated after the teams returned to the field after taking an early tea because of bad light. But, he is not getting carried away by that.

"It was very challenging in that first half-hour. I probably played and missed 35 times," said the Australia opener.