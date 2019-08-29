Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Ashes | Can't get him out if he isn't there: Jofra Archer replies to Steve Smith

Jofra Archer has been on fire in this year's Ashes and has been bowling with pace and purpose for England against the Australians.

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 13:13 IST
Can't get him out if he isn't there: Jofra Archer replies to Steve Smith

England speed demon Jofra Archer had his say after Steve Smith's remarks on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for the all-important fourth Test at Manchester after an engaging roller-coaster ride in Headingley.

Smith missed the third Test at Leeds, which England won dramatically, due to a concussion caused by Archer's bouncer during the second Test at Lord's. Since then, there has been a lot of talk regarding Archer being one up over the former Australia captain. But, Smith didn't bother to give wings to it and played down the battle with Archer with a straight bat.

"There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't got me out,” Smith said of Archer. “He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I dare say. I've faced them a bit more but they've all got me out a lot more, so, yeah, pretty comfortable about that. If you bowl it up there it means they can't nick me off or hit me on the pad or hit the stumps. With the Dukes ball, it's an interesting ploy, so we'll see what happens," Smith said.

On Thursday, replying to Smith, Archer threw an open challenge in the remaining two games in Old Trafford and The Oval.

"Well, I can't get him out if he wasn't there. I did want to bowl at him when he came back out [at Lord's] but he was out before I even got to come back on. But there'll be more than ample time to get him out," Espncricinfo quoted him as saying.

The 24-year-old also hopes that he bowls quicker than the 154 kmph he clocked at Lord's but isn't losing sleep over it.

"I'm an optimist so I'll say yes, but if I don't I'm okay. Bowling fast doesn't get people out, you still need to put the ball in the right area. I'm all here for bowling fast but I'm also here to get wickets." It doesn't seem too early to suggest he will end up with plenty," Archer said.

The next Test starts on September 4 at Old Trafford, Manchester with the five-match series tied at 1-1 after three games.

