And You Wanted One More Bat From Me: Virat Kohli trolls David Warner on Instagram

Image Source : AP David Warner and Virat Kohli

Australian cricketer David Warner on Saturday was trolled by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram after the Aussie shared a picture his collection of bats. Warner captioned the picture saying, "Stock-taking time!! @spartansportsau #needafewmore," along with a few laughing emoticons.

Kohli, poking fun at Warner, replied saying, "And you need one more bat from me."

Warner wrote back: "@virat.kohli, as I said, I need just one."

Warner was recently in India for the three-game ODI series where Australia had lost 1-2. Warner was the Man of the Match in the opener with his breathtaking century knock where Australia had stunned India. But he fell cheaply twice in the next two encounters where India had made a comeback.

Kohli now is in New Zealand for a full-fledged tour, starting with the three-game T20I series. India took a lead in the contest with a win in Auckland on Friday where Kohli scored 45. India will now be looking to consolidate their lead with a win in the second game at the same venue.