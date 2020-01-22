Image Source : @AJINKYARAHANE88 TWITTER Ajinkya Rahane asks fans for show suggestions to binge watch

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared a photo of himself on Twitter, where he asked his fans to suggest some shows to binge watch during his off time. Rahane, who is preparing for India's two-match Test series against New Zealand next month, is currently in New Zealand with the India A team.

"Looking for some good shows to binge watch. Any ideas?" Rahane said in a tweet.

Looking for some good shows to binge watch 🎬

Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/V4jsOF2DmQ — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 22, 2020

This is not the first time Rahane has taken to Twitter to share his life stories. The Mumbai batsman has been fairly active on social media recently and has shared photos of his daily life regularly.

That wait before the food arrives...🍽 pic.twitter.com/6Zx0LXLjts — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 17, 2020

Time spent reading 📖 is time well invested. pic.twitter.com/xbkixKeEJ7 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 14, 2020

How do you like your vada pav? 😋

1. Vada pav with chai

2. Vada pav with chutney

3. Just Vada pav pic.twitter.com/nyOD5cdPrb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 10, 2020

2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting pic.twitter.com/b9Z8wKChXc — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 9, 2020

Rahane will play for India ‘A' in New Zealand ahead of the two-match Test series starting February 21.

The Indian team also touched base ahead of the five-match T20I series starting Friday. India are coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win against Australia.