Ajinkya Rahane asks fans for show suggestions to binge watch

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared a photo of himself on Twitter, where he asked his fans to suggest some shows to binge watch during his off time. Rahane, who is preparing for India's two-match Test series against New Zealand next month, is currently in New Zealand with the India A team.
"Looking for some good shows to binge watch. Any ideas?" Rahane said in a tweet.
This is not the first time Rahane has taken to Twitter to share his life stories. The Mumbai batsman has been fairly active on social media recently and has shared photos of his daily life regularly.
Rahane will play for India ‘A' in New Zealand ahead of the two-match Test series starting February 21.
The Indian team also touched base ahead of the five-match T20I series starting Friday. India are coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win against Australia.