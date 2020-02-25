After twin double centuries, Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores another ton in U-14 tournament

Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Dravid’s son Samit

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's son Samit on Monday continued with his impressive form to score another century as he guided Mallya Aditi International School to the semi-finals of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II Tournament. Samit, who just a few months ago scored two double centuries, scored 166 off 131 deliveries laced with 24 boundaries. He followed it up with four wickets for 35 runs as his team beat Vidyashilp Academy by a massive margin.

Mallya Aditi International School scored 330 for five in 50 overs and then restricted the opponents to 182 in 38.5 overs.

Earlier, Samit had scored a double century in a U-14 BTR Shield match against Sri Kumaran. His 204 laced with 33 boundaries helped his side post a total of 377/3. In reply, Sri Kumaran were bundled out for 110 where Samit took two wickets. This was only his second double century.

Back in December last year, he had scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an U-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata.