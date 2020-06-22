It's a very specialised job, 'makeshift' wicketkeeper KL Rahul should not don gloves in Tests: Aakash Chopra

Image Source : GETTY File image of KL Rahul

Despite him becoming a sucess story in limited-overs cricket, former Indian cricketer and presently an analyst, Aakash Chopra, opined that KL Rahul is a big "no" for Test cricket as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Aakash feels that in the longest format the team requires a specialised wicketkeeper rather than a "makeshift" option.

Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batsman was an accidental discovery for India earlier this year during the Australia ODI series at home. With Rishabh Pant incurring a head injury while batting, Rahul was given the responsibility to don the gloves and he performed impressively in the series. The team management did not alter the role even after Pant's recovery and Rahul continued as India's wicketkeeper in ODIs and T20I matches with Virat Kohli even hinting towards the same plan for World T20.

Following his impressive performances as a wicketkeeper and as a batsman, there were talks about Rahul's return to Test cricket and whether he should continue with the same role. Aakash put forth his opinion while citing former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More's example.

"You can do anything but don't it. Wicketkeeping in Test cricket is a very specialised job, you have to be there for over 100 overs. You can ask Sandeep Sharma. Kiran More dropped a catch off Sandeep Sharma's bowling and he went on to score a 333 runs. If you drop catches and miss stumping it can become a huge issue in Test cricket. Makeshift wicketkeepers in Test is a no," Aakash Chopra said.

Besides, Aakash also felt that it was difficult for Rahul to find a spot in the Indian Test team even as a specialised batsman.

"He is a versatile batsman and can bat anywhere. There is no place in the opening slot. There is no place in the middle-order also. There is that place for wicketkeeping slot only but why would you not play Wriddhiman Saha, what wrong has he done, Why will you not play Rishabh Pant. I think KL Rahul will have to wait for now," Aakash Chopra added.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that same as well. He believes that despite Rahul's astounding form in white-ball cricket, it shouldn't be taken as a parameter to replace Ajinkya Rahane at No.5.

"KL Rahul has been brilliant at number five. Yes granted, Rahane doesn't look the same player he was in the first two years of his Test career and I would like to see that kind of form coming back," Manjrekar said in his YouTube channel where he was answering questions posted by his twitter followers.

