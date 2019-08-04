Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'A wolf never performs in a circus': Debut star Navdeep Saini shares story behind his tattoo

'A wolf never performs in a circus': Debut star Navdeep Saini shares story behind his tattoo

Navdeep Saini took three wickets on his debut, winning the man of the match award. In a post-match interview with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he revealed the story behind his tattoo.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2019 9:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : BCCI

Navdeep Saini took three wickets on his debut, winning the man of the match award. In a post-match interview with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he revealed the story behind his tattoo.

Navdeep Saini was the star of the night of the first T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida. Saini took two wickets in his very first over of the international cricket. Moreover, he bowled a wicket-maiden in the 20th over of the game, while also dismissing Kieron Pollard. He was justifiably named the Man of the Match, and after the game, talked to fellow pace partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reflect on the match.

“I was very happy with the debut. It was unbelievable to get the cap,” Saini told Bhuvi.

Saini took two wickets in two successive deliveries in the first over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. However, he bowled the third delivery considerably outside the off stump, which was comfortably negotiated by Rovman Powell.

“When I got the first wicket, it eased off the pressure,” Saini said. “Then, when I took the second wicket, I almost felt like it was the day. I’ve seen many taking hat-tricks in such situation and I was just aiming on that.”

Saini also shared the story behind his tattoo in the interview. The Indian fast bowler has a wolf tattoo on his left forearm.

“The story behind the wolf tattoo is that I and my brother have been watching wolf-movies ever since childhood. Another reason is that a wolf never performs in a circus,” Saini told Bhuvneshwar.

Team India returns to action on the same venue later today, when they take on West Indies for the second T20I. Both the teams will travel to West Indies, where the third T20I will be played in Guyana.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRankireddy-Shetty team enters Thailand Open final Next StoryIndia vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 2nd T20I: Watch Live Cricket Match IND vs WI Online on SonyLIV  