A comeback to remember: On this day, Team India defeated hosts England to lift 2013 Champions Trophy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES On this day in 2013, India registered a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts England by five runs in the final of the Champions Trophy.

The Indian team traveled to England with little expectations for the 2013 Champions Trophy. The squad was relatively young and the side faced a home-series defeat to Pakistan in ODIs in December the previous year before securing a 3-2 series win over England.

However, under MS Dhoni's leadership, Team India embarked on a stunning campaign in the 2013 Champions Trophy, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament to lift the trophy on this day.

In a shortened final due to rain, India defeated hosts England by five runs to win their second title. India defeated South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan in the group stage before registering an easy 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka to set up a final clash with England.

Winning the toss, England opted to field due to weather conditions and their decision seemed to pay off when a gritty partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli was broken, triggering a batting-order collapse. While Rohit Sharma was the first man to go out (9), Dinesh Karthik (6), Suresh Raina (1) and Dhoni (0) were dismissed in quick successions as India lost four wickets within 16 runs.

Virat Kohi then struck an important 48-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, before being dismissed on 43 off 34 deliveries. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 33 to take India to a respectable score of 129/7 in 20 overs.

In the chase, England, too, lost wickets at key intervals as captain Alastair Cook (2), Ian Bell (13), Jonathan Trott (20) and Joe Root (7) failed to step up to the occasion. (ALSO READ: On this day: Ganguly scores ton on Test debut, Dravid begins run-scoring marathon)

However, the hosts seemed to run away with the partnership between Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara. Dhoni, then, pulled another trick out of his hat as he brought Ishant Sharma in the 18th over to the surprise of many Indian fans and experts. Ishant had conceded 27 runs in three overs without a wicket until that point.

It was a disastrous start for the bowler, as he conceded a six off the second delivery before bowling two consecutive wides. The Indians were staring at a certain defeat.

Champion of Champions#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston when they beat England in the finals by 5 runs.



Dhoni won the WT20 in 2007, No.1 Test Team in 2009, World Cup 2011 & Champions Trophy in 2013 (Only captain to win all).

However, it was then, when the Ishant show began. In a typical 'Zero to Hero' moment, Ishant trapped Morgan around-the-wicket with a slower delivery, rolling his finger across the seam to deceive the English batsman. It worked, as Morgan attempted a pick-up shot towards the mid-off but failed to connect and Ashwin took the catch inside the circle.

The match was still in England's favour with Bopara at the crease. But not for too long. In the very next delivery, Ishant dismissed Bopara with a short ball - and it was Ashwin again, who made no mistake in taking the catch.

With the match tightly in grasp, Dhoni put Jadeja and Ashwin to bowl the final two over of the innings. Jadeja removed Buttler on his second delivery before dismissing Bresnan, as England simply imploded their way to a first Champions Trophy title.

India eventually held the hosts at 124/8. Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets and scored 33*, was named the Man of the Match.

The edition is also remembered for the beginning of the opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. They opened for the first time in international cricket in this tournament and went on to become one of the most successful openers in the current era. In 107 ODIs, the duo has accumalated 4,802 runs and is currently ranked fourth among the highest-scoring opening duos in the history of the game.

