2020 T20 World Cup to be officially postponed this week: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November later this year, is reportedly set to be postponed this week.

Many discussions have taken place over the possibility of men's T20 World Cup taking place in Australia this year. The tournament, which is scheduled for October-November, is in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the international cricket action to a standstill for over three months.

With the outbreak not likely to end anytime soon, many former and current cricketers, in addition to those in authoritative positions at Cricket Australia, have voiced their reservations against the T20 World Cup taking place as per the schedule.

However, it now looks like a decision on the fate of the tournament has finally been made. Earlier today, Australian newspaper Daily Telegraph reported that the tournament is set to be postponed this week on Friday.

The report further suggests that Australia may have to wait till 2022 to host the tournament. The Australian cricket board will likely focus on returning to cricket action in September with limited-overs series against England, instead.

While the ICC is not likely to determine the exact date for the T20 World Cup in Australia, it is reported that 2022 could be the likely year for the tournament to take place as India hosts the next edition in October in 2021. (ALSO READ: Dravid turned down India head coach role due to "unfinished tasks" with U-19 side: Ex-CoA chief)

Last week, it was suggested that the 13th edition of the India Premier League, which is expected to replace the T20 World Cup in the timeline, may have to be shifted to Sri Lanka or UAE. A decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup would provide clarity to the BCCI on deciding on the timeframe for the IPL and its schedule.

The cricket action is set to return to this week with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series.

