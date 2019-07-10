2019 World Cup: Michael Vaughan urges Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him on Twitter

Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Sanjay Manjrekar have been engaged in a verbal spat after the latter had termed Ravindra Jadeja as a player of 'bits and pieces'.

New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 15:42 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar blocked Michael Vaughan on Twitter following the latter's tweets about Manjrekar's criticism of Jadeja, following which Vaughan used a different social media platform -- Instagram -- to convey his message.

Vaughan shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal resting along the boundary, a picture that went viral during the India versus Sri Lanka contest, with Manjrekar's face morphed in the place of Chahal's and he captioned it: "Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It's only Bantz ... !!!!"

Earlier, the banter between Manjrekar and Vaughan had ended on a sour note with the former blocking the Englishman. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan had written: "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 (sic)."

Jadeja and Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called him a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. This did not go down well with Jadeja as he asked the cricketer-turned-commentator to respect players.

But going into the semi-final, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his team and that saw former England skipper Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down.

Vaughan had responded to Manjrekar''s tweet and wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

