1st ODI: Ross Taylor slams 21st century in Hamilton; third against India

New Zealand's veteran batsman Ross Taylor slammed his 21st ODI century during the first game of the five-match series against India in Hamilton. Taylor reached his century in 75 balls as he put the home side in command in the first ODI.

Taylor, alongside stand-in captain Tom Latham, steered New Zealand's 347 run-chase after the side lost the wickets of Martin Guptill, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls.

On a pitch favouring the batsmen, Taylor built his innings with ease alongside Latham and was helped by occasional loose lengths from the Indian bowlers.

(More to follow..)