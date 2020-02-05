Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 1st ODI: Ross Taylor slams 21st century in Hamilton; third against India

1st ODI: Ross Taylor slams 21st century in Hamilton; third against India

New Zealand star Ross Taylor slammed his 21st ODI century during the first game of the three-match series against India.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2020 15:22 IST
ross taylor, ross taylor india, ross taylor new zealand, ross taylor century, india vs new zealand,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand star Ross Taylor slammed his 20th ODI century during the first game of the three-match series against India.

New Zealand's veteran batsman Ross Taylor slammed his 21st ODI century during the first game of the five-match series against India in Hamilton. Taylor reached his century in 75 balls as he put the home side in command in the first ODI. 

Taylor, alongside stand-in captain Tom Latham, steered New Zealand's 347 run-chase after the side lost the wickets of Martin Guptill, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls.

On a pitch favouring the batsmen, Taylor built his innings with ease alongside Latham and was helped by occasional loose lengths from the Indian bowlers. 

(More to follow..)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News