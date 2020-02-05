1st ODI: Indian cricketers fined 80 per cent match fee for slow over-rate

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian cricketers were fined 80 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate during the first ODI against New Zealand.

The India cricketers were on Wednesday fined 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International here.

India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges