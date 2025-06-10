Strawberry Moon 2025: Date, meaning and visibility in India Strawberry Moon 2025 rises June 10 after sunset in India, peaking early June 11. Here’s when, where, and how to watch this rare full moon event.

New Delhi:

The Strawberry Moon is the popular name for the full moon in June. The name comes not from its colour but from Native American and European traditions, where this full moon marked the time of year when strawberries were ripe for harvest.

In 2025, this full moon is even more significant as it marks the final full moon of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere, just before the summer solstice.

Strawberry Moon 2025 Date

The Strawberry Moon will rise on June 11, 2025. This will be the last full moon of the spring season, and many reports state that this moon is going to be extra special as it will also be the lowest full moon in nearly 20 years.

What is a Strawberry Moon, and why is it called that?

Despite the name, the Strawberry Moon does not appear pink or red. The term comes from Native American and European traditions, where the June full moon marked the time to harvest ripening strawberries in the region. It’s a seasonal name given to the moon, and it has nothing to do with its colour.

This year’s Strawberry Moon coincides with a rare lunar standstill, making it appear unusually low in the sky, which may give it a warm, golden glow, especially when it rises near the horizon.

Will the Strawberry Moon be visible in India? Here’s when to look up

Yes, the Strawberry Moon will be visible in India, depending on the weather conditions. Skygazers may look towards the southeastern horizon just after sunset on June 11, at around 7:00 PM IST. It will rise slowly and stay visible throughout the night.

Tip: Use a pair of binoculars or a telescope for a better view, or capture it with your smartphone in night mode.

Where and when to watch the Strawberry Moon in India

The Strawberry Moon will rise on June 11 (Wednesday) and will be visible across India shortly after sunset. In most Indian cities, you can look towards the southeastern sky after 7:00 PM IST to witness it. The moon will appear larger and more golden than usual, especially when it is low on the horizon.

For the best view:

Find an open space away from city lights. Use binoculars or a telescope for a closer look. You can also stream it online via platforms like TimeandDate.com or NASA’s official livestream, if available.

Why is this year's moon so special?

The 2025 Strawberry Moon is special because it is the lowest full moon in nearly two decades. This happens due to a rare celestial event known as a “Major Lunar Standstill.” During this time, the moon’s path in the sky appears lower and more tilted than usual. As a result, it rises and sets at extreme positions on the horizon.

This phenomenon only occurs once every 18.6 years. So, if you miss it this year, you won’t get another chance until 2043.

Why does the Strawberry Moon appear golden or orange?

When the full moon is low in the sky, it appears to be larger and warmer in colour, often taking on a golden or orange hue. This is due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh Scattering, the same effect that gives us colourful sunsets. The moon’s light passes through more of Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter wavelengths and allowing red and yellow tones to dominate.

Whether you are a space enthusiast or just someone who enjoys gazing at the night sky, don’t miss the 2025 Strawberry Moon on June 11. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to witness a low-hanging full golden moon, best viewed right here in Indian skies.