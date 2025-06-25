Shubhanshu Shukla says 'Kya kamaal ki ride thi', when entered orbit with SpaceX crew Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS), marking India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years.

New Delhi:

India’s long wait for a human presence in space has finally ended. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a decorated Indian Air Force pilot, soared into orbit aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft “Grace” as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission. The historic liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre on June 25, 2025, has reignited the nation’s human spaceflight ambitions after a 41-year gap since Rakesh Sharma’s legendary journey in 1984.

A message from Space: “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Within 10 minutes of liftoff, the Dragon capsule entered Earth’s orbit. Shukla addressed India in Hindi: “Kya kamaal ki ride thi!” (What an amazing ride!), calling the moment the start of India’s human space programme, reported PTI.

(Image Source : FILE)Shubhanshu Shukla

With the Indian tricolour on his shoulder, Shukla further emphasised that he carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians to the stars. The 14-day mission at the ISS includes collaborative research, food and nutrition experiments, and symbolic interactions with students and national leaders.

(Image Source : FILE)The crew

From fighter cockpit to spacecraft: Shukla’s journey of grit and glory

Born in Lucknow in 1985, Shukla’s childhood fascination with flight began at an air show. Now 39, he has logged over 2,000 flying hours on jets like the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29. He was selected in 2019 for India’s Gaganyaan astronaut corps and has trained extensively in Russia and Bengaluru. A proud alumnus of City Montessori School (CMS) and the National Defence Academy, Shukla is known for his focus, humility, and drive.

(Image Source : FILE)Shubhanshu Shukla

Even his space playlist, “Yun Hi Chala Chal” from Swades, reflects his mission’s spirit. His sister says he brought gajar and moong dal halwa to share with crewmates. His wife Kamna and young son Kiash watched his dream take flight, along with millions across India.

What lies ahead: Research, interaction and national pride

During his stay aboard the ISS, Shukla will engage in seven ISRO-led experiments, sprouting methi and moong in microgravity and testing India-centric nutrition solutions. The Ax-4 crew is also expected to interact with PM Narendra Modi, students, and industry leaders.

(Image Source : FILE)Shubhanshu Shukla

As CMS celebrated with a public watch party, its principal said it best: “We are already over the moon.”

Group Captain Shukla’s mission isn’t just about space—it’s about inspiring an entire nation to dream big again.