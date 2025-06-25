Shubhanshu Shukla's mother gets emotional as Axiom-4's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for ISS Group Captain Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s journey in 1984. He was the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station.

Chants of ‘Hip Hip Hurray,’ spontaneous bhangra, and quiet tears marked a memorable morning at City Montessori School as Lucknow boy Shubhanshu Shukla embarked on a historic journey into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. As the rocket soared into the Florida skies, it was noted that Group Captain Shukla became only the second Indian in history to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s journey in 1984, and was the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station. His father, Shambhu Shukla, expressed immense pride, stating that it was a momentous occasion not just for their family but for the entire country, and admitted he was at a loss for words.

His mother, Asha Shukla, with tears in her eyes conveyed her happiness and confidence in her son's success, acknowledging her anticipation for his return after a successful mission while also recognising that it might take some time before he could reunite with them.

The proud parents were among a large crowd at the World Unity Convention Centre auditorium on CMS Kanpur Road, where they watched the launch live. This gathering included his sisters, senior defense personnel, CMS faculty, the city's notable figures, and excited students. As the rocket took off, the audience responded with thunderous applause, cheers, and impromptu bhangra.

Throughout the state capital, posters congratulating Shubhanshu for his remarkable space voyage were displayed. CMS organized a celebration called Vyomotsav, transforming the campus into a vibrant "mini space centre" in honor of their esteemed alumnus. The festivities were set to continue throughout the day, with the school arranging a live AXIOM mission broadcast, a replica of the ISS Cupola module, a "Defy Gravity" photo booth, telescope viewings, and a simulated Mission Control Centre.

Born in Lucknow in 1985 and educated from Montessori through Class 12 at CMS Aliganj, Shukla graduated from the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006. With over 2,000 flight hours on elite combat aircraft, he was selected for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme in 2019 and later chosen as the pilot for Ax-4. During his 14-day mission, he would share the capsule with NASA senior Dr. Peggy Whitson (mission commander) and astronauts from Hungary and Poland, contributing to microgravity research in various fields, including human physiology, nutrition, and seed germination in space.

CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi emphasised that many CMS students have achieved great success, but Shubhanshu's journey into space would always serve as a shining beacon of possibility for every Indian child. Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, the school president and manager, shared her joy and excitement, noting that even though the rocket had yet to reach space, they were already ‘over the moon’. She reflected on Shubhanshu’s journey from a curious young learner in their classrooms to a groundbreaking astronaut, highlighting how his story beautifully encapsulates the school’s mission of ‘Education for World Unity and Peace’.

