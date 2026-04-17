Rare Comet to be visible from India soon: Here's how you can watch it passingby

New Delhi:

If you love watching the night sky, then this article is for you to surprise you with something magical. A rare Comet C/2025 R3 (PANSTARRS)—a real wanderer from the edge of our solar system—is reportedly drifting close enough to the Earth, and right now it could be easily visible from the skies of India, so anyone can catch a glimpse. It will all depend on where you are residing or planning to stargaze. All you might need is either binoculars or a small telescope, or, if you are lucky enough, you can have a look with your naked eyes—especially if you are out in the countryside, far away from city lights, where the skies are usually clear.

A rare comet will light up the Indian sky

This is not just another dot in the sky. First, comets like this one do not swing by very often.

C/2025 R3 takes between 170,000 and 200,000 years to make just one loop around the Sun.

As per the reports, after this pass, it is gone for countless lifetimes. You and I will see it again. Neither will our distant descendants.

When and where to look?

Currently, the comet shows up in the eastern sky, just before sunrise. If you want the best shot, aim for that window between 4:30 and 5:45 in the morning—roughly an hour and a half before the Sun comes up.

The sweet spot stretches from April 17 to April 24, and it should look brightest around April 25 or 26. After that, as it swings south and gets lost in the Sun’s glare, it’ll be almost impossible to see.

How to spot the comet: Smart tips

You need to face East.

Get as far from city lights as you can—the darker your sky, the better your luck.

Rooftops, open fields, or the outskirts of town all beat the city center.

If you have got binoculars, bring them.

Clear skies make all the difference, so check the weather before you head out.

Do not expect a movie-style blazing light in the sky as the comet will look like a bright, fuzzy smudge with a tail in the sky.

Finding your way to watch the comet?

The comet hangs out close to the Square of Pegasus—a group of four stars you can use as a guide. That said, stargazing apps make things easier. Apps like Star Walk, Sky Map, and Stellarium will point you right to the spot.

Do not miss this

Comet C/2025 R3 is a true once-in-a-thousand-lifetimes cosmic visitor. If you get lucky with the weather, wake up early, grab a jacket and your binoculars, and treat yourself to a view that almost no one else on Earth—now or in the future—will ever see.