Rajnath Singh calls Gaganyaan a new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat, felicitates 4 astronauts Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission as a milestone in the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He felicitated the four astronauts chosen for the project, calling them “gems of the nation.”

New Delhi:

At an event organised by the Indian Air Force at Subroto Park (New Delhi), Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, honoured the four selected astronauts for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. The chosen space crew includes Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Angad Pratap, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Rajnath Singh Felicitates Gaganyatris

Calling them the ‘gems of India’, the Defence Minister highlighted their courage and contribution to India’s dream of human spaceflight.

From Axiom-4 to Gaganyaan, Shubhanshu Shukla’s contribution

The felicitation comes shortly after the successful Axiom-4 mission, in which the Indian origin astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla participated. The mission showcased India’s growing expertise in international space collaborations.

The names of the four astronauts were first revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, last year (in February 2024).

Gaganyaan Project: ISRO mission details

The Gaganyaan project, formally announced by PM Modi in 2018, aims to demonstrate India’s human spaceflight capability. The mission will send a three-member crew into a 400 km low-Earth orbit for a duration of three days.

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan mission is scheduled for 2027 after a series of crucial test flights, including uncrewed missions and safety demonstrations.

Symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Rajnath Singh described Gaganyaan as more than just a space mission. He emphasised that it represents a “new chapter in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat journey,” highlighting India’s progress in space technology, defence, and scientific innovation.

He also noted that the mission will inspire future generations, strengthen India’s global standing, and give the country a proud place among the few nations capable of sending humans into space.

National Space Day

On August 23, Rahbarg Singh also made a post on his official X account for 'National Space Day' and further wrote:

"On #NationalSpaceDay, we celebrate the historic achievement that placed India on the Moon’s South Pole through Chandrayaan-3, a milestone that will inspire generations to come.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is scaling new heights in space exploration, opening doors to infinite possibilities. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists of our nation, whose dedication and brilliance make us all feel proud."

