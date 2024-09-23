Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS NASA alerts about 2 asteroids to pass by Earth this week

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has reported that two asteroids (2020 GE and 2024 RO11) are set to pass by Earth on September 24. This comes during a busy month for asteroid sightings, raising interest among skywatchers.

Asteroids 2020 GE and 2024 RO11 on Approach

Size and Distance of Asteroids

The smaller asteroid, 2020 GE, measures approximately 26 feet in diameter—about the size of a bus. It will approach Earth at a distance of just 410,000 miles. In contrast, asteroid 2024 RO11, recently discovered, is significantly larger at 120 feet, roughly the size of an aeroplane, and will pass at a safe distance of around 4,580,000 miles.

No Threat to Earth

Despite their close approaches, both asteroids pose no threat to our planet. Skywatchers equipped with specialized telescopes may even catch a glimpse of these celestial bodies on the 24th.

Upcoming Asteroid 2024 RK7

Following closely behind, asteroid 2024 RK7 is expected to pass by on September 25. Slightly smaller than 2024 RO11, it measures 100 feet in diameter, further adding to this month's asteroid activity.

Understanding Asteroids

Asteroids are rocky bodies composed of metals and minerals that orbit the Sun, primarily residing in the asteroid belt. They come in various sizes and shapes. While many pass harmlessly by Earth, some enter our atmosphere and become meteoroids, which often burn up and create bright streaks known as meteors.

