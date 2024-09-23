Elon Musk plans to open a portal to Mars by October 2026

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ELON MUSK

SpaceX's ambitious Mars missions: Elon Musk has unveiled an audacious plan for SpaceX to launch approximately five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars within the next two years. In a recent post on X, Musk stated that if these missions successfully land on Mars, crewed missions could follow within 4 years. He further emphasized that travelling from Earth to Mars is contingent on planetary alignment, which occurs in every 2 years, adding another layer of complexity to the endeavour.

Commitment to Mars exploration

Musk further indicates that even if the initial uncrewed missions encounter challenges, SpaceX will persist in increasing the frequency of missions to Mars with every available transit opportunity.

The timeline for the first crewed mission will heavily rely on the success of these uncrewed flights.

Musk’s vision for space travel

Musk has also expressed his vision for making space travel accessible to everyone, and stated, "We want to enable anyone who wants to be a space traveller to go to Mars! That means you or your family or friends – anyone who dreams of a great adventure." He envisions a future where thousands of Starships are making their way to Mars, describing it as a "glorious sight."

Recent milestones and challenges

Earlier this year, Musk further said about his ambitious timeline for the Starship program, forecasting the first unmanned landing on Mars within 5 years, with manned missions to follow 7 years later.

Notably, in June (2024), Starship achieved a significant milestone by successfully landing after a hypersonic descent during a worldwide test flight.

Political concerns amid space ambitions

While focusing on scientific advancements, Musk's recent comments took a political turn. He expressed concerns about potential bureaucratic challenges under a Democratic administration, suggesting that such hurdles could impede the Mars program. "This would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity," he warned, reflecting his apprehensions about the impact of bureaucracy on space exploration.

