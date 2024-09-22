NASA delays SpaceX crew-9 mission to ensure safe launch: New date set for September 26

Follow us on Image Source : NASA SpaceX crew-9 launch rescheduled to September 26 for final preparations

SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been rescheduled for September 26, 2024. Initially set for August 18, the delay provides additional time for final prelaunch procedures, ensuring all systems and equipment are fully prepared. The launch will now take place no earlier than 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The delay also considers weather conditions and other essential prelaunch checks.

Launch of SpaceX Crew-9 Pushed to Late September

Mission overview and crew details

The Crew-9 mission will now carry two astronauts: NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Force commander Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Hague will make history as the first active Space Force Guardian to travel into space. Initially, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were set to join the mission, but their seats have been replaced with mass simulators. Both astronauts are being considered for future ISS missions.

Delay caused by Starliner adjustments

The postponement of Crew-9 is partly due to issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which impacted the return plans for ISS astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The two astronauts, who traveled to the ISS aboard Starliner, will now return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. This adjustment ensures their safe return while maintaining smooth operations at the ISS.

Looking Ahead: Mission Preparation

The additional time provided by the delay allows NASA and SpaceX to complete critical system checks and ensure all mission objectives are met. Crew-9 will not only bring the new crew to the ISS but will also serve as the return transport for the Starliner astronauts. This careful planning highlights NASA’s commitment to ensuring safe and effective space missions, supporting the continued operation of the ISS.

