ISRO to include civilian astronauts in future Gaganyaan Missions, STEM experts likely to join

New Delhi:

ISRO is gearing up for the next big leap in its human spaceflight missions by planning to put civilians with strong STEM backgrounds – think scientists and engineers – into orbit. After the first round of Gaganyaan flights, which will mostly focus on sending trained military test pilots, ISRO wants to start bringing in people who can actually do hands-on research in space and help lay the foundation for a long-term space station.

That’s a massive shift for India’s space programme. They are moving from just proving the technology works to actually putting space to use for science.

First Gaganyaan Missions to focus on test pilots

As per The Times of India report, the initial Gaganyaan missions are all about safety and reliability. And ISRO is sending up highly skilled military pilots first so that they could push the limits and iron out any kinks in crew safety, life support, and re-entry systems. Their experience reduces the risks of these first attempts, and there's no room for error.

Civilian astronauts likely in second batch

But once those flights are under their belt—and ISRO’s learned everything they can from having test pilots on board—it’s time for the second astronaut batch. That’s where things get interesting. About ten people, including four civilians, are expected to join. These won’t be military pilots, but scientists and engineers with the skills to conduct experiments, test new tech in orbit, study how microgravity affects health, and plan longer missions. They’ll help shift India’s focus toward the kind of groundbreaking science that’s routine for teams on the International Space Station.

Missions after the fourth flight may see specialists

From the fourth Gaganyaan mission onward, it looks like these research specialists will be an active part of the crew. By then, ISRO will know what works, what doesn’t, and how to get the most out of every mission. That step-by-step approach means India builds real capability, mission after mission.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station is the bigger goal

All of this feeds into the bigger plan: India wants its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, in the next decade. It’ll need not just pilots, but experts in space science, engineering, biology, robotics, and managing all the complex systems that keep people alive and productive in orbit. Civilian specialists are going to be absolutely vital for that.

Why is this ISRO move important for India?

For India, opening up the astronaut programme to civilians means way more than just flying more people to space. It tells young people—the next wave of engineers, doctors, and researchers—that their work matters, and they might even get to do it in orbit someday. It’s a real signal that space isn’t just for the military.

The big thing is, that letting the civilian scientists and engineers enter ISRO’s astronaut corps is a bold move. As India transitions from putting its first astronauts in space to actually living and working there, these are the people who’ll lead that journey. India’s space future just got a lot wider and a lot more exciting.