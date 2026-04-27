Trump event shooter named all top US officials as target in manifesto, except FBI director Kash Patel

Washington:

The shooting during Saturday's White House press dinner was a shock for many even though President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and other top US officials escaped unhurt. The shooter was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who is from California's Torrance, and was carrying "multiple, powerful" weapons.

The US agencies, which are conducting a probe against Allen, has found that he had purchased a shotgun and a pistol in 2023 and 2025, respectively, and was also carrying knives during Saturday's incident. As the probe continues, it has been found that Allen had sent a manifesto to his family members about his intentions and how he was planning to conduct the attack.

The manifesto also included the names of all top officials of the Trump administration whom Allen intended on targeting. However, one name was missing, and that was of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel, according to a report by New York Post. However, it is not clear why Allen didn't mention anything about Patel.

Allen detailed plan in manifesto

In the manifesto, Allen detailed his plan and said that he will be using buckshots to minimise casualties. However, he said he will go "through most everyone" present at the venue if it were absolutely necessary to get to the targets. Although he hoped that it doesn't come to that.

"Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration," he said.

"Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes," he added.

Allen was subdued immediately

Allen's plan to target top American officials failed and he was subdued immediately without any injuries to anyone, thanks to the security personnel present at the venue. US authorities, who are investigating more about Allen, have said that the 31-year-old will face federal firearm and will likely appear before a court on Monday.

"We are conducting witness interviews as we speak. You will hear from our team on the scene there with the Mayor and the Head of the FBI Field Division there," Patel said at a press briefing on Saturday night after the incident.

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